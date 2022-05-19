India recorded a 29% jump in its daily Covid-19 case counts on Thursday. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 2,364 new coronavirus infections were reported, raising the tally to 43,129,563 while the active cases have declined to 228.

The death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 5,24,303 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.75%, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.55%, as per the data.

The 10 new fatalities include six from Kerala and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,89,841, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%, the data stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 191.79 crore, the ministry said.