India reported a significant decline in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The country logged 29,616 cases and 290 deaths in 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. India.

The active caseload of India stands at 3,01,442 which accounts for 0.90% of the total cases. A total of 28,046 patients recovered from Covid infection in 24 hours. The cumulative Covid-related recoveries have surged to 3,28,76,319 while the death toll stands at 4,46,658.

Of the total 290 deaths, Kerala alone registered 152 deaths in 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 61 deaths, Tamil Nadu (27); Karnataka (15); West Bengal (12); Andhra Pradesh (11); Assam (10); Mizoram (9); Odisha (7); Himachal Pradesh (3); Manipur, Nagaland Punjab (2 each), and Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Bihar 1 each, respectively.

The weekly Positivity Rate (1.99%) has continued to remain less than 3% for the last 92 days. And, the daily positivity rate stood at (1.86%)--less than 3% for the last 26 days.

Amid the decline in cases, several states have eased the Covid-19 restrictions. For instance, Maharashtra has allowed opening places of worship from October 7 during the Navrati festival. Karnataka has allowed operating cinema halls and auditorium at full capacity from October 1. Pubs have also been permitted to operate from October 3.

At present, Kerala has the highest active Covid-19 cases (1,60,616), followed by Maharashtra (42,753); Tamil Nadu (17,121); Mizoram (15,752), and Andhra Pradesh (13,749).

India conducted 15,92,421 tests on September 24. Overall, 56.16 crore Covid-19 tests have happened in the country. On the other hand, a total of 84.89 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Of which 22.15 crore (22,15,53,269) people have been fully vaccinated while 62.67 crore (62,67,27,242) have received first dose of vaccines. Meanwhile PM Modi, during the Quad Summit in the US, said that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October.

