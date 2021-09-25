India reports 290 Covid deaths in 24 hrs; Kerala accounts for 152 fatalities

India conducted 15,92,421 tests on September 24. Overall, 56.16 crore Covid-19 tests have happened in the country. On the other hand, a total of 84.89 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Of which 22.15 crore (22,15,53,269) people have been fully vaccinated while 62.67 crore (62,67,27,242) have received first dose of vaccines. Meanwhile PM Modi, during the Quad Summit in the US, said that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October.