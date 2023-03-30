India reports 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year
India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, a 40 per cent jump since yesterday. This is the highest in nearly six months, according to the Union health ministry. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent.
