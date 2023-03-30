India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, a 40 per cent jump since yesterday. This is the highest in nearly six months, according to the Union health ministry. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent.

As per the data updated by the Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 13,509 on Thursday. The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

Delhi govt to hold meeting on Covid situation amid spurt in virus cases

The Delhi government will hold a meeting on the Covid situation today amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The national capital saw a rise in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and also the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent.

Haryana govt issues fresh guidelines

The Haryana government has issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported. According to a state health department notification dated March 28, the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2024 in continuation of previous regulation issued vide government order dated March 11, 2020.