India’s active Covid cases climb to 21,179

NEW DELHI: India reported 3,038 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active cases climbing to more than 21,179 cases across the country, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate has reached 6.12% as the increase in the pace of testing is reflected in the uptick in Covid cases.

With more than 44.8 million cases, the country has recorded more than 530,901 deaths so far. According to epidemiologists, the number of Covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days.

The trajectory of Covid cases has increased gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 1,372 active cases while Kerala has 6,229 active cases. Maharashtra has 3,532 active cases, Gujarat with 2,214 cases, Delhi has recorded 1,409 cases, Tamil Nadu has 993 active cases, and Himachal Pradesh has 785 cases.

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in Covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause hospitalisation as it is mild in nature. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

While active cases in India have climbed to 21,179, around 4,41,77,204 people have recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.76%.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry directed state and union territory governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry advised the state governments to examine the situation of Covid-19 at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated as there are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection.

The country has conducted over 1,64,740 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total Covid testing to 92.20 crore so far.

Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1894 vaccine doses were administered.