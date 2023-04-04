India’s active Covid cases climb to 21,179

India’s active Covid cases climb to 21,1791 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:08 PM IST
NEW DELHI: India reported 3,038 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active cases climbing to more than 21,179 cases across the country, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate has reached 6.12% as the increase in the pace of testing is reflected in the uptick in Covid cases.
