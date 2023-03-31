India reports 3,095 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 20231 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM IST
The active cases in the country crossed the 15,000 mark with active caseload currently at 15,208
India sees another single-day rise of 3,095 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, data by the Union health ministry stated on 31 March. This rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 3,016 cases. As per ministry's data, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.91 percent.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×