India sees another single-day rise of 3,095 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, data by the Union health ministry stated on 31 March. This rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 3,016 cases. As per ministry's data, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.91 percent.

The active cases in the country crossed the 15,000 mark with active caseload currently at 15,208. In the last 24 hours, 1,390 recovered from the virus and with this, Total Recoveries stand at 4,41,69,711. The recovery rate in the country is 98.78 percent.

This rise is also highest number of cases registered this year in 2023. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 220.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of these, 95.20 crore are second dose while 22.86 crore are precaution dose. 6,553 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter today. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured people that there is no need to panic since the hospitalisation rate is low. Kejriwal government on Thursday issued an new advisory stating that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The national capital recorded 295 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent, the daily health bulletin released by the government on Thursday showed.

Earlier the Haryana government had also issued guidelines and had asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported. According to a state health department notification dated March 28, the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2024 in continuation of previous regulation issued vide government order dated March 11, 2020.