India reports 3,095 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter today. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured people that there is no need to panic since the hospitalisation rate is low. Kejriwal government on Thursday issued an new advisory stating that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The national capital recorded 295 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent, the daily health bulletin released by the government on Thursday showed.