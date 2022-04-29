Registering a steep increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Friday reported 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry updated data. There were 2,496 recoveries reported and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.

Additionally, the active cases recorded in the country on Friday stood at 17,801 cases, as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a total of 171 Covid-19 cases reported from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras till now, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

The Health Secretary informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the Covid cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

"Total 171 Covid-19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus till now," Radhakrishnan said in a briefing yesterday. Further, he said, "Few more cases have been reported in IIT Madras. These all are part of our saturation test. There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places."

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any Covid-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all Covid-19 safety protocols. Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Madras had 111 Covid-19 positive cases in the campus, according to the Tamil Nadu health department.

