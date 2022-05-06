India added 3,545 new cases in 24 hours on Friday--and an addition of 270 cases since yesterday. On Thursday, India logged 3,275 Covid cases.

According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, the number of active cases dropped to 31, taking the total active case count to 19,688.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 27 fatalities -- 26 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,002.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose in 24 hours standing at 3,549. Overall, 4,25,51,248 people have been recovered from Covid-19 since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.76% while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.79%, the ministry said.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 189.81 crore.

India's Covid caseload had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.