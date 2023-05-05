India reports 3,611 new covid cases in a day2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Health experts said hospitalizations are mostly happening in cases where individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.
New Delhi: India on Friday reported a marginal dip in fresh covid-19 cases with 3,611 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases also declined to 33,232. While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.07%, the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.88%.
