New Delhi: India reported a decline in covid-19 cases with the country logging 3,720 new infections in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases have also declined to 40,177. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.47% the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.46%.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India reported more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,584 covid related deaths.

Karnataka reported 990 active cases, while Kerala 9014 active cases, Maharashtra 3351 active cases, Gujarat 946 cases, Delhi 2388 cases, Tamil Nadu 2388 active cases; Haryana 2925 cases, Chhattisgarh 1974 cases, Rajasthan 2373 cases, Uttar Pradesh 2378 cases and West Bengal 2140.

Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The union health ministry has directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Around 4.43 crore people have recovered from the infection so far, with 7,698 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate has touched 98.72%.

About 1,50,735 tests were conducted in a day, taking the total number of tests to 92.70 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,459 vaccine doses were administered.