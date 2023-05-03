India reports 3,720 new covid cases in a day2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases.
New Delhi: India reported a decline in covid-19 cases with the country logging 3,720 new infections in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases have also declined to 40,177. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.47% the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.46%.
