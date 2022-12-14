India reports 3,846 active covid cases

India reports 3,846 active covid cases1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.98 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi
India’s active covid-19 cases have declined to 3,846 patients on Wednesday, health ministry’s data said. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported in India so far, while 530,658 deaths have been recorded in the last nearly three years.
While Karnataka has reported 1,390 active case, while Kerala has 1,409 active cases. Maharashtra has 196 active cases, Odisha 101 cases, Rajasthan 74 cases, Tamil Nadu 58 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 108 and West Bengal 47 active cases.
The country has conducted over 1,20,238 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.98 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 40,438 vaccine doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid-19 situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness and SARI cases.
With low number of covid cases, several state governments have given relaxation in travelling norms and eased the compulsion of wearing masks.
Recently, the health ministry has also released updated travel guidelines for people stating that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against covid-19 in their country.
The health ministry has said that during travel in-flight announcement about the covid pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing), shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.
