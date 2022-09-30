India reports 3,947 Covid cases; active cases further decline

India reports 3,947 Covid cases; active cases further decline2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
As per the ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 39,583 from the earlier 40,750.
India sees drop in infections with 3,947 Covid cases in th elast 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
With this the total Covid cases has now reached 4,45,87,307.
The active cases comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,629 with 18 more deaths, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.44 per cent.
The active Covid cases declined by 1,167 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,19,095. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 218.52 crore total vaccine doses with 94.84 crore received second dose and 21.19 crore are precaution doses.
The nine fatalities reported in 24 hours include two each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, one each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Nine deaths have been reconciled by Kerala.
As per the ministry, more than 203.42 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
It further added that more than 2.40 crore balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.
(With inputs from PTI)
