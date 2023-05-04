India reports 3,962 new covid cases in a day

New Delhi: India reported 3,962 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with active cases declining to 36,244, the union health ministry data showed. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.17%, weekly positivity rate stood at 3.13%.
New Delhi: India reported 3,962 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with active cases declining to 36,244, the union health ministry data showed. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.17%, weekly positivity rate stood at 3.13%.
In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,606 covid related deaths.
In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,606 covid related deaths.
Karnataka reported 887 active cases, Kerala 8244 active cases. Maharashtra 2879, Gujarat 854 cases, Delhi 1971 cases, Tamil Nadu 2079 active cases, Haryana 2376 cases, Chhattisgarh 1681 cases, Rajasthan 2145 cases, Uttar Pradesh 2145 cases and West Bengal 2255.
Karnataka reported 887 active cases, Kerala 8244 active cases. Maharashtra 2879, Gujarat 854 cases, Delhi 1971 cases, Tamil Nadu 2079 active cases, Haryana 2376 cases, Chhattisgarh 1681 cases, Rajasthan 2145 cases, Uttar Pradesh 2145 cases and West Bengal 2255.
Health experts said hospitalizations are mostly happening in cases where individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.
Health experts said hospitalizations are mostly happening in cases where individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current cases. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current cases. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
Around 4.43 crore people recovered from the infection with 7,873 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate touching 98.73%. About 1,82,294 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.72 crore.
Around 4.43 crore people recovered from the infection with 7,873 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate touching 98.73%. About 1,82,294 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.72 crore.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,363 vaccine doses were administered.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,363 vaccine doses were administered.