1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 09:43 AM ISTLivemint
India's Covid caseload has surged to 3,11,74,322 and death toll has jumped to 4,14,482, so far
India reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases as well as daily deaths on Tuesday as per the health ministry's bulletin. As per the 9 am data, India reported 30,093 new COVID-19 cases and 374 fatalities in 24 hours.
Yesterday, India had recorded 38,164 Covid cases and 499 deaths.