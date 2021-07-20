India reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases as well as daily deaths on Tuesday as per the health ministry's bulletin. As per the 9 am data, India reported 30,093 new COVID-19 cases and 374 fatalities in 24 hours.

Yesterday, India had recorded 38,164 Covid cases and 499 deaths.

India's Covid caseload has surged to 3,11,74,322 and death toll has jumped to 4,14,482, so far. At present, India's active caseload stands at 4,06,130.

A total of 41,18,46,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While, 3,03,53,710 have recovered from the disease to date.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 17,73,41,133 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid 44,73,41,133.

