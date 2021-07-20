Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India reports lowest daily new Covid cases in 4 months

India reports lowest daily new Covid cases in 4 months

India's tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Livemint

  • India reported 30,093 (the lowest such figure in four months) new COVID-19 cases and 374 fatalities in 24 hours
  • India's Covid caseload has surged to 3,11,74,322 and death toll has jumped to 4,14,482, so far

India reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases as well as daily deaths on Tuesday as per the health ministry's bulletin. As per the 9 am data, India reported 30,093 new COVID-19 cases and 374 fatalities (the lowest in 111 days) in 24 hours.

Yesterday, India had recorded 38,164 Covid cases and 499 deaths.

India's Covid caseload has surged to 3,11,74,322 and death toll has jumped to 4,14,482, so far. The case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

At present, India's active caseload stands at 4,06,130. A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.

A total of 41,18,46,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While, 3,03,53,710 have recovered from the disease to date.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 17,73,41,133 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid 44,73,41,133.

