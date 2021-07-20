India reports lowest daily new Covid cases in 4 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases as well as daily deaths on Tuesday as per the health ministry's bulletin. As per the 9 am data, India reported 30,093 new COVID-19 cases and 374 fatalities (the lowest in 111 days) in 24 hours.

India's Covid caseload has surged to 3,11,74,322 and death toll has jumped to 4,14,482, so far. The case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

At present, India's active caseload stands at 4,06,130. A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.

A total of 41,18,46,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While, 3,03,53,710 have recovered from the disease to date.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97%, the data updated at 8 am showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, 17,73,41,133 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid 44,73,41,133.

