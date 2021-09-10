India reports 34,973 new Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths as festive season kicks off

India recorded 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 people died due to Covid-19 in 24 hours.

The active cases have increased to 3,90,646,comprising 1.18% of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

According to the Centre's data, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18% got both shots.

At the moment, Kerala and Maharashtra have continued to report the most number of Covid-19 cases daily. Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 new infections and 125 deaths. The state's test positivity rate has climbed to 16.69% after the state tested 1,56,957 samples in the last 24 hours.

According to Kerala's health minister Veena George, 90% of people who died due to Covid-19 in the state from June 15 were those who had not taken the Covid vaccine.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 4,219 new Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths in a day. Currently, the state has a total of 50,229 active Covid-19 patients. Besides, 2,92,510 people in-home quarantine and 1,911 in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai has also witnessed a rise in its daily Covid infection since mid-August. Mumbai reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has come with the beginning of India's festive season. Devotees across the county are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday with less pomp and more vigour amid Covid-19 restrictions and protocols.

In Mumbai, where Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest celebrations of the year, the police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city from September 10 to 19.

Pune Joint Commissioner also directed people to use 'mobile visarjan' (immersion) vans for the immersion of idols.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has banned Ganesh pandals and immersion processions this year because of the fear of the third Covid-19 wave.

Whereas the Karnataka government has only allowed celebrations only in place in districts where the Covid positivity rate is less than 2%.

Uttar Pradesh government has advised the citizens to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home only, and not install idols in public places.

