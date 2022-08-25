India reports 36 covid deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 02:50 PM IST
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 4310, Maharashtra has 12578 cases, Haryana has recorded 2940 cases, and Punjab has reported 16979 cases
New Delhi: India reported 10,725 new covid cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 94,047. The country has recorded a total of 4.43 crore cases and 527,488 deaths so far.