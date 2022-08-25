OPEN APP
New Delhi: India reported 10,725 new covid cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 94,047. The country has recorded a total of 4.43 crore cases and 527,488 deaths so far.

While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 4310, Maharashtra has 12578 cases, Haryana has recorded 2940 cases, Punjab has reported 16979 cases while Kerala has reported more than 8237 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 5630 active cases; Karnataka has reported 9775 active cases so far.

The positivity rate stood at 2.73%, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.20%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 13,084 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,37,57,385 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 88.39 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,92,837 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 210.31 crore doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

They have been directed to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.

