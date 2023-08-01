New Delhi: India has logged 36 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Tuesday. The active caseload currently stands at 1,474. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of covid cases for the last many months.

The total number of covid cases rose to over 4.50 crore since the covid pandemic started in early 2020. The pandemic has claimed lives of around 5,31,917 people in the last three-and-half-years.

Hospital wards are increasingly devoid of covid-19 patients, a welcome development for the medical community. Still, doctors warn that elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain susceptible to infection. They strongly advise these at-risk groups to receive booster shots if they haven’t done so already and to maintain covid appropriate behaviors.

Additionally, scientists assert that many in India have developed hybrid immunity due to both vaccination and natural infection. Consequently, current variants of the virus, given their mild nature, are unlikely to cause significant hospitalizations or severe illness.

Around 4.44 crore people have recovered from the infection so far and 59 recoveries were noted in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate touching 98.81 %.

Around 33,520 tests were conducted in a day taking a total number of tests to 92.93 crore. Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 393 vaccine doses were administered.