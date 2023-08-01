India reports 36 new covid cases in a day1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
The total number of covid cases rose to over 4.50 crore since the covid pandemic started in early 2020
New Delhi: India has logged 36 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Tuesday. The active caseload currently stands at 1,474. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of covid cases for the last many months.
