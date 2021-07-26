India on Monday reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload stands at 4,11,189 to date. The active cases constitute 1.31% of total cases.

India's test positivity rate continues to decline. For the 35th straight day Monday, it remained below 5% at 3.41%.

The country's overall fatalities stand at 4,20,967 , according to the health ministry, and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79,106. India's recovery rate stands at 97.35%.

Yesterday, India had reported 39,742 new coronavirus cases and 535 deaths.

On the vaccination front, India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of Covid vaccines, so far.

According to the union health ministry, over 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it added.

