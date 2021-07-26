1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 09:52 AM ISTLivemint
India's overall fatalities stand at 4,20,967 , according to the health ministry, and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79,106
India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of Covid vaccines, so far
India on Monday reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload stands at 4,11,189 to date. The active cases constitute 1.31% of total cases.
India's test positivity rate continues to decline. For the 35th straight day Monday, it remained below 5% at 3.41%.