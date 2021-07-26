Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India reports 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 416 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 416 deaths in last 24 hours

Premium
India's Covid active caseload stands at 4,11,189 to date
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

  • India's overall fatalities stand at 4,20,967 , according to the health ministry, and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79,106
  • India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of Covid vaccines, so far

India on Monday reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload stands at 4,11,189 to date. The active cases constitute 1.31% of total cases.

India on Monday reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload stands at 4,11,189 to date. The active cases constitute 1.31% of total cases.

India's test positivity rate continues to decline. For the 35th straight day Monday, it remained below 5% at 3.41%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

India's test positivity rate continues to decline. For the 35th straight day Monday, it remained below 5% at 3.41%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The country's overall fatalities stand at 4,20,967 , according to the health ministry, and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79,106. India's recovery rate stands at 97.35%.

The country's overall fatalities stand at 4,20,967 , according to the health ministry, and the total recoveries have surged to 3,05,79,106. India's recovery rate stands at 97.35%.

Yesterday, India had reported 39,742 new coronavirus cases and 535 deaths.

Yesterday, India had reported 39,742 new coronavirus cases and 535 deaths.

On the vaccination front, India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of Covid vaccines, so far.

On the vaccination front, India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of Covid vaccines, so far.

According to the union health ministry, over 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals.

According to the union health ministry, over 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it added.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!