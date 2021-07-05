As many 39,796 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

This is the ninth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.11%.

With 42,352 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 53rd consecutive day.

The cumulative active cases now stand at 4,82,071.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,22,504 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 41,97,77,457 tests so far.

Around 35.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 723 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 76 from Kerala and 72 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

It said that 4,02,728 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,23,030 from Maharashtra, 35,367 from Karnataka, 33,005 from Tamil Nadu, 24,995 from Delhi, 22,640 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,799 from West Bengal and 16,110 from Punjab.

The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

