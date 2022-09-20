India reports 4,043 new covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:40 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,676 people recovered from covid and India’s total recoveries till date stand at 4,39,67,340.
NEW DELHI: India reported 4,043 new covid infections and 15 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload now stands at 47,379, with total reported cases so far at more than 4.45 crore and fatalities at 5,28,370.