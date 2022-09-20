NEW DELHI: India reported 4,043 new covid infections and 15 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload now stands at 47,379, with total reported cases so far at more than 4.45 crore and fatalities at 5,28,370.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.37 % while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.81 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 4,676 people recovered from covid and India’s total recoveries till date stand at 4,39,67,340.

The country has conducted over 89.20 crore covid tests till date and 2,95,894 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 216.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19. They have also been asked continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.