India reports 4,255 active covid cases
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi
India’s active covid cases have come down to 4,255 patients health ministry data said. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,638 covid deaths in the last two years.
While Karnataka has reported 1618 active case while Kerala has 1520 active cases. Maharashtra has 273 active cases, Odisha 85 cases, Rajasthan with 55 cases, Tamil Nadu has 100 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 107 and West Bengal has 48 active cases so far.
The country has conducted over 1,65,233 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 40,438 vaccine doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG, under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country and continues with constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
With low number of covid cases, several state governments have given relaxation in travelling norms and eased the compulsion of wearing masks.
Recently, the health ministry has also released updated travel guidelines for people stating that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.
The health ministry has said that during travel in-flight announcement about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.
Meanwhile, China is seeing fresh covid surge as many big cities have imposed lockdown again.
