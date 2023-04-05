India reports 4,435 new Covid cases in last 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:37 PM IST
- The country has conducted 1,31,086 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid testing to 92.21 crore so far
NEW DELHI: India has recorded 4,435 new reported Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 23,091, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. With 44.9 million cases so far, the country has reported 530,916 Covid-related deaths.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×