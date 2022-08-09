India reports 42 covid deaths in last 24 hours

Around 206.88 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 93.64 crore are the second dose while 11.14 crore are the precaution dose. At least 31,95,034 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
NEW DELHI: India has reported more than 12,751 Covid cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. India’s active caseload currently stands at 131,807 with total cases exceeding over 4.41 crore so far. So far, more than 5,26,772 deaths have been reported in the country.
Around 206.88 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 93.64 crore are the second dose while 11.14 crore are the precaution dose. At least 31,95,034 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
Last week, the Union government directed seven states – namely Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana that are reporting a surge of Covid cases – to continue to monitor the spread of infection. The Union government also advised them to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible populations and especially the administration of free precaution doses for all eligible populations above 18 years of age.
ln view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.
With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.
In the last 24 hours, more than 16,412 patients recovered from Covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,35,16,071 people have recovered from disease.
The country has conducted over 87.85 crore Covid tests till date whereas 3,63,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
