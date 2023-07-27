India reports 42 new covid cases in a day1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Hybrid immunity, brought on by both vaccination and natural infection, appears to have fortified India’s population against existing variants, making hospitalization and severe outcomes unlikely due to the mild nature of the virus.
New Delhi: India reported 42 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, with active caseload at 1,452, according to an update by the health ministry on Thursday. There has been a steady decline in covid cases over the past few months.
