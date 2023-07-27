New Delhi: India reported 42 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, with active caseload at 1,452, according to an update by the health ministry on Thursday. There has been a steady decline in covid cases over the past few months.

The tally of total cases stands at nearly 4.50 crore with death toll at 531,915.

Scientists suggest that the virus’s threat has been blunted due to widespread exposure leading to broad immunity. They, however, underscore the need for vigilance against any potentially severe future variants.

Meanwhile, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain at risk. Medical professionals have urged them to opt for booster shots, if not already taken, and adhere to appropriate covid-safe behaviors.

Hybrid immunity, brought on by both vaccination and natural infection, appears to have fortified India’s population against existing variants, making hospitalization and severe outcomes unlikely due to the mild nature of the virus.

Approximately 44.46 million recoveries have been reported till date, including 59 in the past day, pushing up the recovery rate to an impressive 98.81%.

About 45,854 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed to nearly 92.93 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 516 vaccine doses were administered.