India reports 44,658 new Covid cases; Kerala alone adds over 30,000 infections

1 min read.Updated: 27 Aug 2021, 09:36 AM ISTLivemint
Of the new 44,658 new cases that have been reported in India over the last 24 hours, nearly 60% were from Kerala alone
Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday--for the second consecutive day the state reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases
With 44,658 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the active cases rose to 3,44,899, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 4,36,861 with 496 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.