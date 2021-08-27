India reports 44,658 new Covid cases; Kerala alone adds over 30,000 infections

With 44,658 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the active cases rose to 3,44,899, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,861 with 496 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.06% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.60%, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Of the new 44,658 new cases that have been reported in India over the last 24 hours, nearly 60% were from Kerala alone.

Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday--for the second consecutive day the state reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,824,931 tests were conducted on Thursday across the country taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,49,54,309.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45%. It has been less than 3% for the last 32 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.10%. It has been below 3% for the last 63 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,21,428 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 61.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Friday morning.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!