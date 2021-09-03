With 45,352 people testing positive for COVID-19, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases have increased to 3,99,778, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases comprise 1.22% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.45%, ministry said.

It said that active cases increased by 10,195 in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.66%. It has been below 3% for the last 70 days, it said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,20,63,616.

On the Covid vaccination front, a total of 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The surge in cases has come when the government has expressed concern about the virus spreading from the most affected Kerala state and the start of the festival season.

Kerala accounts for nearly 70% of the 45,352 new infections and a third of death, a week after it celebrated its biggest festival during which family and social gatherings were common.

Yesterday, the Kerala health bulletin informed that the state witnessed 32,097 new infections and 188 deaths.

There are currently 5,68,087 people under surveillance in various districts of Kerala. Of these, 5,34,805 are in the home or institutional quarantine and 33,282 in hospitals.

As Covid cases escalate in Kerala, the Karnataka government has made institutional quarantine must for people entering from the southern state.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has become a major hotspot in Karnataka with 264 fresh infections and five fatalities reported in a day.

While Karnataka's cumulative Covid case count has jumped to 29.52 lakh

On the other hand, Maharashtra's cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

The state reported 4,342 new Covid cases and 55 death in a day. Its capital Mumbai logged 441 new Covid-19 cases, 205 discharges, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases recorded in the state are 3,418.

Whereas national capital Delhi recorded 39 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in a day.

Meanwhile, the Centre has informed that India's Corbevax coronavirus vaccine is most likely to launch in October this year.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited is expected to launch its vaccine against Covid-19 in October.

Biological E's anti-coronavirus shot, Corbevax, which is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine is currently undergoing phase 2/3 clinical trials on adults.

The 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccine is for children aged between 5 and 18 years.

So far, indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!