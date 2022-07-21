India reports 45 covid deaths, over 21,000 fresh cases in a day

India reports 45 covid deaths, over 21,000 fresh cases in a day1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
- States which are reporting a maximum surge in active covid cases include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Gujarat
New Delhi: India reported 45 covid-19 deaths and 21,566 new cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Thursday.
The total number of active cases has climbed to 1,48,881. India has reported 4.38 crore coronavirus cases so far and 5,25,870 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.
States which are reporting a maximum surge in active covid cases are Andhra Pradesh (2805), Assam (5243), Bihar (2351), Chhattisgarh (3303), Delhi (2153), Gujarat (5099), Haryana (2294), Himachal Pradesh (3157), Jammu & Kashmir (1724), Jharkhand (1129), Karnataka (7866), Kerala (22318), Madhya Pradesh (1283), Maharashtra (14636), Odisha (6754), Punjab (4058), Tamil Nadu (16702), Telangana (4492), Uttar Pradesh (2589) and West Bengal (28399).
The central government reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in cases and positivity rate, and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination.
States were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for 1st, 2nd and precaution dose respectively.
With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.
The country has administered more than 200.91 crore vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which includes 92.77 crore second dose and 6.34 crore precaution dose.
In the last 24 hours, more than 18,294 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,31,50,434 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 87.11 crore covid tests till date whereas 5,07,360 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
