The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,52,802 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 61.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Friday morning.
Yesterday, India administered more than one crore vaccines in a single day.
With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government decided to continue with Sunday lockdown.
Kerala's Test Positivity Rate stood at 19.22%, an increase from 18.03% on August 26. The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence day and Onam celebrations.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!