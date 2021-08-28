With 46,759 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,26,03,188.

Of the 46,759, Kerala alone has reported 32,801 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state now stand at 1,95,254, the highest in India.

As a result, India's active case count has also risen to 3,59,775, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.10% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the ministry said.

An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66%. It has been less than 3% for the last 33 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.19%. It has been below 3% for the last 64 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,52,802 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 61.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Friday morning.

Yesterday, India administered more than one crore vaccines in a single day.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government decided to continue with Sunday lockdown.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate stood at 19.22%, an increase from 18.03% on August 26. The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence day and Onam celebrations.

