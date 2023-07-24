New Delhi: India reported 47 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said in an update on Monday. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of covid cases for the last many months.

Total reported cases stand at over 4.50 crore, with death toll at 531,915. The active caseload currently stands at 1,464.

Health experts have noted a steady fall in hospital admissions due to the declining number of cases. Despite this, elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk. Vulnerable populations have been advised to take their booster shots and continue observing covid-19 protocols.

Experts say that the current variants of the coronavirus are likely to be less severe due to widespread hybrid immunity, a result of both vaccination efforts and natural infections.

Around 44,461,932 people have recovered from the infection so far and 46 recoveries were noted in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.81 %.

Around 15,840 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 92.93 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 77 vaccine doses were administered.