India reports 47 new covid cases in a day1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Experts say that the current variants of the coronavirus are likely to be less severe due to widespread hybrid immunity, a result of both vaccination efforts and natural infections.
New Delhi: India reported 47 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said in an update on Monday. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of covid cases for the last many months.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×