comScore
Business News/ News / India/  India reports 47 new covid cases in a day
Back

New Delhi: India reported 47 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said in an update on Monday. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of covid cases for the last many months. 

Total reported cases stand at over 4.50 crore, with death toll at 531,915. The active caseload currently stands at 1,464.

Health experts have noted a steady fall in hospital admissions due to the declining number of cases. Despite this, elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk. Vulnerable populations have been advised to take their booster shots and continue observing covid-19 protocols.

Experts say that the current variants of the coronavirus are likely to be less severe due to widespread hybrid immunity, a result of both vaccination efforts and natural infections.

Around 44,461,932 people have recovered from the infection so far and 46 recoveries were noted in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.81 %.

Around 15,840 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 92.93 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 77 vaccine doses were administered. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 06:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout