India reported a spike of 48,661 covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of reported cases to13,85,522, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total count include 4,67,882 active cases,8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated. With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that, "The total number of covid-19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday."

Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the state Health department said.

Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases.

Meanwhile, Southern states continued reporting high coronavirus caseloads on Saturday with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka seeing biggest single day spikes yet again, while there was no sign of the pandemic abating in Andhra Pradesh, which recorded yet another day of 7,000 plus cases.

The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

In another development, India has recorded the highest-ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day. Nearly 1.6 crore samples have been tested so far. There is a sharp decline in case fatality rate to 2.35 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the first time, a record number of more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests have been conducted in a single day by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

According to an official release of the Union Health Ministry, with 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068 and both continue to maintain the upward trend.

"This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week," the Ministry said.

