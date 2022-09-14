India reports 5,108 fresh COVID cases,19 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 215.67 crore total vaccine doses, including 94.57 crore second dose and 18.70 crore precaution doses, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
NEW DELHI: India recorded 5,108 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The active caseload currently stands at 45,749, which accounts for 0.1% of total reported cases so far.
On Tuesday, the country had reported 4,369 new infections.
The recovery rate stands at 98.71%. As many as 5,675 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,39,36,092.
Daily positivity rate was at 1.44%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70%, as per the ministry’s update.
A total of 89.02 crore tests have been conducted so far, with 3,55,231done in the last 24 hours.
As many as 215.67 crore total vaccine doses, including 94.57 crore second dose and 18.70 crore precaution doses, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The Centre has provided 2,02,52,52,325 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far, of which 3,98,91,440 remain in balance and unutilised.
