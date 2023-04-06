India reports single day rise of 5,335 covid cases1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST
According to epidemiologists, covid-19 infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days and this has now led to the reporting of over 5,000 covid cases each day.
New Delhi: India has recorded 5,335 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 25,587, the union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s daily positivity rate has reached 3.32%.
