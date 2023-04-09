India reports over 5000 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM IST
The daily positivity rate has reached 3.39% as the increase in the pace of testing is reflected in the uptick in covid cases
New Delhi: India has recorded 5357 new reported covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 32,814, the union health ministry on Sunday. With 44.9 million cases so far, the country has reported 530,965 covid related deaths.
