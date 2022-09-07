New Delhi: India logged around 5,379 new covid cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. The trajectory of active cases have reached to 50,594 taking the total number of covid cases to more than 4.4 crore and 528057 deaths so far, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday.

While Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 1,021, Maharashtra has 7,701 cases, Haryana has recorded 815 cases, Assam has reported 2819 cases while Kerala has reported more than 10149 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 4960 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4573 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.67% while the weekly positivity rate at 2.0%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 7,094 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, more than 4,38,93,590 people have recovered from the disease.

The country has conducted over 88.80 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,21,917 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 213.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.