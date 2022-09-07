India reports 5,379 covid cases, 27 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:08 AM IST
While Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 1,021, Maharashtra has 7,701 cases and Haryana 815 cases,
New Delhi: India logged around 5,379 new covid cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. The trajectory of active cases have reached to 50,594 taking the total number of covid cases to more than 4.4 crore and 528057 deaths so far, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday.