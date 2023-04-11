India reports 5,676 new covid cases, 21 deaths in a day

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. (PTI)

India reports 5,676 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the number of cases doubling every 4-5 days. The XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for the current surge but is said to be milder, and Indians have hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure. The health ministry urges people to complete their vaccination doses and follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. Over 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.