India reports 5,880 new covid cases in a day; active cases cross 35,0001 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:02 AM IST
According to epidemiologists, covid-19 infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days and this has now led to the reporting of over 5,000 covid cases each day
New Delhi : India recorded 5,880 new reported covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 35199, the union health ministry said on Monday. The daily positivity rate has reached 6.91%, while weekly positivity rate hit 3.67%.
