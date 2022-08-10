India reports 52 covid deaths in last 24 hours

India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,28,261 with total cases exceeding 4.41 crore so far. More than 5,26,826 deaths have been reported in the country since the onset of the disease.
New Delhi: India reported more than 16,047 covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Around 207.03 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 93.65 crore are second dose while 11.27 crore are precaution dose. Atleast 15,21,429 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
Last week, the Union government has directed seven states -- Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana --reporting a surge in covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and especially the administration of free precaution doses.
ln view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.
In the last 24 hours, more than 19,539 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,35,35,610 people have recovered from the infection..