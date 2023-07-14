India reports 52 new covid cases

India reports 52 new covid cases1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:23 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported a continuing decrease in covid-19 cases, with only 52 new infections registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.
Active cases have also decreased, falling from 1,407 to 1,396. This brings the cumulative tally of covid cases to over 450 million since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The pandemic has led to approximately 531,914 fatalities in India over the last three and a half years.
Scientists emphasize that the current form of the virus is largely inactive and mild in nature, due to widespread infection and consequent immunity development across the population. Nevertheless, they caution that it remains crucial to monitor for any potentially severe new mutations that could emerge.
Hospital wards are increasingly devoid of covid-19 patients, a welcome development for the medical community. Still, doctors warn that elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain susceptible to infection. They strongly advise these at-risk groups to receive booster shots if they haven't done so already and to maintain covid appropriate behaviors.
Additionally, scientists assert that many in India have developed hybrid immunity due to both vaccination and natural infection. Consequently, current variants of the virus, given their mild nature, are unlikely to cause significant hospitalizations or severe illness.
So far, about 444.61 million individuals have successfully recovered from the virus, with 60 recoveries noted in the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate now stands impressively at 98.81%.
In the last day alone, 57,206 tests were carried out, bringing the total number of tests to approximately 92.93 crore.
As part of the ongoing national vaccination campaign, over 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country. In the past 24 hours, around 455 vaccine doses were distributed.
