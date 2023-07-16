India reports 56 new covid cases

India reports 56 new covid cases1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India lodged 56 fresh covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, union health ministry data showed on Sunday, as the country continued to report a low number of daily infections.
The number of active cases stood at 1,432 on Sunday.
India has reported more than 4.50 crore covid cases since the pandemic begain in early 2020. The country's official death toll in these three-and-a-half years stands at 5,31,915.
Till date, 44,461,531 people have recovered from the infection, with 34 recoveries being noted in the previous 24 hours. The current recovery rate stands at 98.81%.
While the number of cases has fallen sharply, it remains necessary for the authorities to track covid cases in order to catch new variants with severe symptoms that may appear in future.
According to scientists, a combination of vaccinations and natural infections has led to a high degree of hybrid immunity in India. But the elderly and individuals with comorbidities are still vulnerable, and doctors have recommended that they get a booster vaccine dose, if not done already, and follow covid-appropriate behaviour.
Under India's covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, 563 vaccine doses were administered.
