India reports 57 covid deaths, 18,313 new cases in last 24 hours

The Centre has reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India reported 18,313 new covid cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India reported 18,313 new covid cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,45,026, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and 5,26,167 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.
The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,45,026, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and 5,26,167 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.
The central government reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The central government reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.
With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.
The country has administered more than 202.79 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive which includes 93.08 crore second dose and 7.81 crore precaution dose. Besides, 27,37,235 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The country has administered more than 202.79 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive which includes 93.08 crore second dose and 7.81 crore precaution dose. Besides, 27,37,235 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, more than 20,742 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,32,67,571 people have recovered from covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, more than 20,742 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,32,67,571 people have recovered from covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 87.36 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,25,337 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.