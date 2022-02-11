India logged 58,077 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,536,137 while the active cases declined to 6,97,802, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 50,71,77 with 657 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.64 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.17 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 92,987cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at3.89% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.76%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 41,33,11,58, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.79 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

