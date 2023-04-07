Govt on alert after big jump in covid-19 cases1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The country has been witnessing a steady increase in covid-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 4,188 in the week ending 7 April from 571 in the week ended 17 March while increasing the positivity rate to 3.02%.
NEW DELHI : India, on Friday, reported a single day jump of 6,050 new covid-19 cases nearly after six months, prompting Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take a pandemic preparedness review meeting with the health ministers of states and union territories.
