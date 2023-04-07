NEW DELHI : India, on Friday, reported a single day jump of 6,050 new covid-19 cases nearly after six months, prompting Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take a pandemic preparedness review meeting with the health ministers of states and union territories.

The country has been witnessing a steady increase in covid-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 4,188 in the week ending 7 April from 571 in the week ended 17 March while increasing the positivity rate to 3.02%. According to government figures, eight states are reporting a high number of covid cases with 10 or more districts reporting more than 10% positivity in Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, and over five districts reporting more than 5% positivity in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

In view of the rise in tourism in India, the government has alerted states to keep covid-19 preparedness measures ready, simultaneously directing the states to maintain the influenza surveillance system. A total of around 4,000 influenza cases and 15 deaths were reported recently. Of which, 1,000 were H1N1 (swine flu) and 500 were H3N2 (seasonal influenza cases.

“Identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness/ severe acute respiratory infections, send sufficient samples for testing of covid-19 and influenza; and ramp up whole genome sequencing of positive samples. I urge state health ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all logistics and infrastructure including the availability of sufficient designated hospital beds and ensure that there is adequate stock of essential medicines," Mandaviya said, urging an increase in the pace of precaution dose vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.

India has achieved over 90% coverage of primary vaccination which stands at over 2.2 billion administered vaccine doses while the coverage of precaution doses is very low which is around 228.7 million vaccine doses. The current covid-19 surge in India is dominated by Omicron and its sub-lineages, XBB.1.16 variant. Its prevalence has increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March. But it was not reported any increase in hospitalization or higher mortality rate.

The World Health Organization is tracking one variant of interest, XBB.1.5 and also six other variants --BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16.

The Centre has urged the states to implement their share of the ‘emergency COVID response plan’ (ECRP-II) for revamping health infrastructure as a priority and be on alert in view of the rise in tourism in the country.

“Last few months we have observed a large number of cases with viral illnesses (caused by the influenza virus and lately rapid rise in covid cases). It is clear that the elderly and those with comorbidities are getting admitted to ICUs and there is mortality also. However, there is complacency in following covid appropriate behaviour due to low risk of complications and death," said Dr G.C. Khilnani, chairman of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at PSRI hospital.

Medical experts said that covid is going to be around with us, it is, therefore, important to be vigilant and keep testing as new variants keep coming up.

According to the study published in the Journal of American Medical Association, it is evident that mortality due to covid has gone down significantly as compared to previous waves (17-21%), however, it is still 6% among hospitalized patients, especially elderly. Mortality due to seasonal influenza has not changed which remains at 3.8%," said Dr Khilnani said.