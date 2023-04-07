Govt on alert after big jump in covid-19 cases

“Last few months we have observed a large number of cases with viral illnesses (caused by the influenza virus and lately rapid rise in covid cases). It is clear that the elderly and those with comorbidities are getting admitted to ICUs and there is mortality also. However, there is complacency in following covid appropriate behaviour due to low risk of complications and death," said Dr G.C. Khilnani, chairman of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at PSRI hospital.