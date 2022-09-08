India reports 6,395 covid cases, 33 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Assam has 2802 active cases, Gujarat has 1353 active cases. Karnataka 4373 active cases while Kerala has 10659 active cases
New Delhi: India has logged 6,395 new covid-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Thursday.