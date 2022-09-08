New Delhi: India has logged 6,395 new covid-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country’s active caseload is nearly 50,000 while total number of covid cases rose to 4.4 crore with 5,28,090 fatalities so far.

Assam has 2802 active cases, Gujarat has 1353 active cases. Karnataka 4373 active cases while Kerala has 10659 active cases. Maharashtra has 7043 cases, Odisha 1470 cases, Rajasthan with 1755 cases Tamil Nadu has 4945 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 1361 cases, West Bengal has 1953 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.96% while the weekly positivity rate is 1.88 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 6,614 patients recovered from covid. More than 4,39,00,204 people have recovered fsince the onset of the pandemic.

The country has conducted over 88.83 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,25,60 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 214.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.