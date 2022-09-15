India reports 6,422 fresh covid cases1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:14 AM IST
New Delhi: India reported 6,422 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Thursday
New Delhi: India reported 6,422 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Thursday
Listen to this article
New Delhi: India reported 6,422 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Thursday.