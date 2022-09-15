New Delhi: India reported 6,422 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

There has been a rise in the number of infections after 5,108 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Active cases also saw an increase with caseload at 46,389 from the earlier 45,749, as per the ministry data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04%t while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.71%. The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data said.

India conducted 3,14,692 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.06 crore.

In all, 5,748 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 4,3941,840. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.

Under the nationwide covid vaccination drive, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.98 crore. Of these doses, 94.59 crore second dose and 18.98 crore are precaution dose.