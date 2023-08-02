India reports 60 new covid cases

India reports 60 new covid cases1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:17 PM IST
The elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain susceptible to infection. Doctors continue to recommend adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, including receiving booster shots, for these vulnerable groups
New Delhi: India registered 60 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, marking a slight increase in active cases from 1,474 to 1,482, according to data from the health ministry on Wednesday. There has been a consistent decline in cases observed over recent months.
