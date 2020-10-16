India reports 63,371 new covid cases, 70338 recoveries in a day

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.70 lakh with 63,371 new cases in a day, while 64,53,779 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.56% per cent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.70 lakh with 63,371 new cases in a day, while 64,53,779 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.56% per cent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,70,469 and the death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,70,469 and the death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.

There are 80,45,28 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR,10,28,622 samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 9,22,54,927 samples tested in the country up to October 15